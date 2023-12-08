DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tommiboy DJ Set - MusicaLucis Festival

Piazza della Libertà
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsOstuni
Free
Event information

MusicaLucis 2023 - Tommiboy Dj Set

Italo Disco e sapore di riviera romagnola: è Tommiboy a inaugurare la consolle di #MusicaLucis2023 ad Ostuni!

Conquistatori della pista da ballo, questa è la vostra occasione 🕺🏽

Tommiboy dj set

📅 8 dicembre

dalle...

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tommiboy

Venue

Piazza della Libertà

Piazza Della Libertà, 72017 Ostuni Brindisi, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

