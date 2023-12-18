DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Diventerò me stesso - Luce Music Festival

La cittadella degli artisti
Mon, 18 Dec, 9:00 pm
TheatreMolfetta
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ron, Cosimo Damiano Damato per Luce Music Festival winter edition!

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Fanfara Srl.

Venue

La cittadella degli artisti

Via Bisceglie 775, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

