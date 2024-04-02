DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Philippine a découvert sa passion pour la musique à Toronto à l'âge de quatre ans en jouant du piano. Après avoir appris le piano et le solfège, elle écrit sa première chanson à douze ans. Sa carrière décolle lorsqu'elle gagne un concours de chant parrainé...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.