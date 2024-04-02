Top track

Philippine - Bleu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Philippine

La Marquise
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Philippine - Bleu
Got a code?

Event information

Philippine a découvert sa passion pour la musique à Toronto à l'âge de quatre ans en jouant du piano. Après avoir appris le piano et le solfège, elle écrit sa première chanson à douze ans. Sa carrière décolle lorsqu'elle gagne un concours de chant parrainé...

Tout public
Présenté par Le Périscope.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Philippine

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.