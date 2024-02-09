Top track

Für Immer

ATRIP PRESENTS: TANZPARTEI

YES Basement
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsManchester
£6

About

ATRIP PRESENTS: TANZPARTEI

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Now Wave.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ATRIP

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

