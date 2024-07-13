DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kaleidoscope Festival

Alexandra Palace
Sat, 13 Jul 2024, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event takes place at the Alexandra Palace Park.

Price includes a £2.10 venue restoration levy.

Kaleidoscope Festival is back at Ally Pally on Saturday 13 July 2024!

With a backdrop that takes in sweeping panoramic views across the whole city, acres...

.This is an all ages event
Presented by Alexandra Palace.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.