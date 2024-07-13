DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event takes place at the Alexandra Palace Park.
Price includes a £2.10 venue restoration levy.
Kaleidoscope Festival is back at Ally Pally on Saturday 13 July 2024!
With a backdrop that takes in sweeping panoramic views across the whole city, acres...
