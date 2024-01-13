DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friends since the awkward years of secondary school, Hypsoline have been muddling through life together, bringing their victories, hardships and heartbreaks to musical fruition since September 2019. Hypsoline are Beth Molly Moore, (vocals and guitar) Trilb...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.