Transmission: The Sound of Joy Division

Chinnerys
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsSouthend-on-Sea
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TRANSMISSION: The Sound of JOY DIVISION

“Unknown Pleasures” 45th Anniversary Concert

Playing the album in its entirety + other classics by Joy Division.

Devoted to recreating the atmosphere of a live Joy Division gig, Transmission emulate the sound of o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
Venue

Chinnerys

21-22 Marine Parade, Southend-on-Sea SS1 2EJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

