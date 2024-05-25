DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HELLCATS

The Dev
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HELLCATS

+ very special guests ATTRACTIVE CHAOS

Hellcats is the first all-female band from Slovenia, Europe. The band was formed in 2003 in Ljubljana by sisters Sasha and Sonja Zagorc, who are also the authors of the lyrics and music. They started to pe...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ATTRACTIVE CHAOS, Hellcats

Venue

The Dev

33 Kentish Town Rd, Camden Town, London NW1 8NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.