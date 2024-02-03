DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swappin' Boots hosted by Queer Social Club

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sat, 3 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyChicago
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lessons start at 7pm, Dancing starts at 8pm!

The Queer Social Club & Local Universe are coming together again to host a fresh new take on Swappin' Boots featuring LIVE MUSIC. Come out, twirl, and scoot to the swinging sounds of the NEW Swappin' Boots hous...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

