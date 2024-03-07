DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Theo Katzman

Leeds University Stylus
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"Modern Johnny is a feeling," says acclaimed singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Theo Katzman in regards to his forthcoming self-release Modern Johnny Sings: Songs in the Age of Vibe, due out in early 2020. “It’s closer to Vonnegut's Kilgore Trout than...

All ages
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Theo Katzman

Venue

Leeds University Stylus

Leeds University Union, Lifton Pl, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS2 9JS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.