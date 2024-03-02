DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cosmic Trip Tour

CCM John Lennon
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLimoges
€14.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pour nous faire patienter jusqu’à la prochaine édition du Cosmic Trip Festival (Bourges), rendez-vous incontournable de la scène garage, 60’ beat, frat rock, instro-surf, trashabilly, punk-blues, soul-punk, psyche-pop, le Cosmic Trip Tour nous rendra visit...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par HIERO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Magnetic Spacemen, Weird Omen

Venue

CCM John Lennon

41 Rue De Feytiat, 87000 Limoges, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.