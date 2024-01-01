DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CAPOVARO - Il Capodanno al Retronouveau

Retronouveau
Mon, 1 Jan, 12:30 am
DJMessina
🎉 IL CAPOVARO – CAPODANNO AL RETRONOUVEAU 🧨

31 Dicembre / 1 Gennaio

START 00.30 – END – 6.30

Il festone per lasciare alle spalle quello che non ci è piaciuto e festeggiare il nuovo anno con un tappo di champagne in bocca.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
Lineup

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open12:30 am

