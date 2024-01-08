DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Credit, Cash Only: Cookie Mueller in Film + Video

2220 Arts + Archives
Mon, 8 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
Dirty Looks' Bradford Nordeen will lead a visual lecture of images and clips from Cookie Mueller's always fervent and sometimes-fleeting roles in the films of John Waters, through No Wave New York classics and in 1980s art videos. With a like flair for the...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Mezzanine and Dirty Looks
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

