Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age

Santeria Toscana 31
Sat, 20 Jul 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyMilano
€49.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In Italia uno tra i più importanti, e divertenti, comici australiani dalle chiare origini italiane. E proprio per la prima volta in Italia conosceremo i suoi trascorsi da figlio di immigrati, ridendone ovviamente.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Joe Avati

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

