Top track

It's Only Real

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Denis Sulta w. Nala on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 12 May, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

It's Only Real
Got a code?

About

On May 12th, one of the finest exports from the ever-fecund Glasgow dance music scene, Denis Sulta is set to join us on the Roof of Superior Ingredients. After a killer performance back in August at one of our most beloved New York venues, how could we res...

This is a 21+ event
Gray Area
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Denis Sulta, Nala, HVNLEE and 2 more

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.