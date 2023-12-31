Top track

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll - A-Trak Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Years Eve Ball 2024 {Underground} 2 Floors

Grand Star Jazz Club
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll - A-Trak Remix
Got a code?

About

NEW YEARS EVE BALL 2024!! THIS EVENT WILL SELL OUT - GET YOUR TIX NOW!!

THE PLACE TO BE TO RING IN 2024! UNDERGROUND - NEW YEAR'S EVE BALL 2024 IN DTLA!

2 FLOORS - COMPLIMENTARY CHAMPAGNE - RING IN 2024 IN STYLE

**ON SALE NOW!**

SUPER EARLY BIRD $25...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Club Underground.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Grand Star Jazz Club

943 North Broadway, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.