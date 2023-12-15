Top track

The Queen's Head - Teach Me To Dance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hallelujah! - The Queen's Head, Vanity Fair +more

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Queen's Head - Teach Me To Dance
Got a code?

About

HALLELUJAH! A celebration of the true meaning of Christmas - let's party!!!!!!

THE QUEEN'S HEAD https://www.instagram.com/thequeensheadband/) - dance macabre

VANITY FAIRY - future disco

NEXUS_O - future facing electro punk

PYONGYANG - your new electro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pyongyang, Vanity Fairy, The Queen's Head

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.