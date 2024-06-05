Top track

Slow Pulp - High

SLOW PULP

Point Ephémère
Wed, 5 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Slow Pulp est un quatuor rock né dans le Wisconsin et basé à Chicago. Quelque part entre l'hymne et la berceuse, leur musique laisse entrevoir un désordre d'émotions contradictoires enroulées dans un esprit à la fois tendre et incisif. Après plusieurs EPs...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slow Pulp

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

