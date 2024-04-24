Top track

The Academic - Bear Claws

The Academic

O2 Academy2 Birmingham
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£19.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kilimanjaro presents

THE ACADEMIC

+ Support

No under 8s. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult 18 years and over.
Presented by Kilimanjaro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Academic

Venue

O2 Academy2 Birmingham

16-18 Horsefair, Birmingham B1 1DB
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

