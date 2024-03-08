DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SuperCharged presents Holy Goof
Friday 8th March 2024
Patterns Brighton
11pm - 4am
This one will be special. The kingpin of UK Bass music HOLY GOOF live and direct in the Patterns basement. You know the atmosphere is going to be crazy for this.
