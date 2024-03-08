Top track

SuperCharged presents Holy Goof

Patterns
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£7

Event information

SuperCharged presents Holy Goof

Friday 8th March 2024

Patterns Brighton

11pm - 4am

This one will be special. The kingpin of UK Bass music HOLY GOOF live and direct in the Patterns basement. You know the atmosphere is going to be crazy for this.

Line U...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Holy Goof

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

