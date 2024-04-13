Top track

Mountain (with Clinton Fearon)

Clinton Fearon

Le Makeda
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

✨ Clinton Fearon est de retour en France pour célébrer la sortie de son 3ème album acoustique "Survival Vibration". Chaque chanson de Clinton Fearon est un message fort venant du cœur d’un homme qui consacre sa vie à rendre le monde meilleur à son échelle....

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clinton Fearon

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
300 capacity

