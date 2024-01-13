Top track

Tré Burt - Sweet Misery

Tré Burt

Sleepwalk
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tré Burt was standing on a stage in Philadelphia in early 2023 when the latest bit of bad news arrived: His grandfather, a native of that very city, was dead. It wasn’t entirely unexpected. For years, Tommy Burt had struggled with early-onset dementia, sli...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
Lineup

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

