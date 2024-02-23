Top track

Orii Presents: Weekender | Friday

Purcell Room
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
From £16.50

About

Embrace the soul and spark of community with intimate performances and jam sessions from the innovative music collective.

Inspired by the Yoruba concept of Orii, which Orii Community describes as the spark of collective consciousness or a shared soul, the...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

