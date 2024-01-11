DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Javier Santiago at Jazz re:freshed

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£6.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pianist and composer Javier Santiago is one of the most promising voices in the international music scene today. He has played with some of the top musicians in the jazz scene such as Herbie Hancock, Terrace Martin, Louis Cole, Alex Isley, Jonathan Kreisbe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jazz re:freshed
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Javier Santiago

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

