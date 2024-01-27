DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NO MORE (wegoing.sound 2nd anniversary)

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

No More, the intimate and often sold-out party for the Milan community, is back in 2024 with an all-night-long show by Sgamo, the creative mind and artistic director of the project. Celebrating the second anniversary of the event after a two-month tour acr...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sgamo

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.