DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
THE GRAND GOES GRANDE: AN ARIANA PARTY! 🪩
...yes, and? 🌟
'The Grand Goes' returns with yet another incredible show & club night, celebrating the return of the Princess of Pop, ARIANA GRANDE!
Fresh off the announcement of AG7 and her killer new single...
9pm
Between 10-10:30pm
Yes, we'll have a mix of drag acts, live perfomers and gogo dancers!
Yes, this is a club night so is 18+
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs