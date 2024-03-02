DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The Grand Goes Grande: An Ariana Party

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE GRAND GOES GRANDE: AN ARIANA PARTY! 🪩

...yes, and? 🌟

'The Grand Goes' returns with yet another incredible show & club night, celebrating the return of the Princess of Pop, ARIANA GRANDE!

Fresh off the announcement of AG7 and her killer new single...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
1250 capacity

FAQs

What time is doors?

9pm

What time does the show start?

Between 10-10:30pm

Are there performances?

Yes, we'll have a mix of drag acts, live perfomers and gogo dancers!

Is there an age restriction?

Yes, this is a club night so is 18+

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs