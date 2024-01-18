DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Symplicty Vegan Supper Club - With Neil Rankin & Paul Human

The Collab
Thu, 18 Jan, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £49.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SYMPLICITY supper club

Continuing our tradition of collaborating with great people on great things, The Collab brings you:

Symplicity Supper Club with Neil Rankin.

One of the founding fathers of modern British BBQ, Neil turned his attention to low carbo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Collab

198 Hoe Street, Waltham Forest, London, E17 4BF, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

