Top track

wave to earth - peach eyes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

wave to earth

Canvas
Mon, 8 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsManchester
From £46.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

wave to earth - peach eyes
Got a code?

About wave to earth

Based in Seoul, South Korea, 'Wave to Earth' is a three-member band consisting of singer-songwriter Daniel Kim, drummer Dong Kyu Shin, and bassist John Cha.

'Wave to Earth' produces indie pop with a lo-fi sound based on jazz drumming, creating a unique se Read more

Event information

K-Indie stans of Europe where y’all at? It’s your turn to show up and show out in 2024. Seoul Therapy is kicking off this year’s concert ‘seasons’ by bringing South Korean indie rock band wave to earth to town!

Our past year has seen Daniel Kim, Soonjong...

This is 14+ event (under 16's accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Canvas.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

wave to earth

Venue

Canvas

3 Symphony Park, Manchester, M1 7FS, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.