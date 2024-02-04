DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nairaa & Chill: The Best Man

Boxpark Wembley
Sun, 4 Feb, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £24.60
About

... Live Djs, R&B, Slow Jams, Karaoke + we'll bring the popcorn. Deal? Let's watch - THE BEST MAN.

(Last Entry: 7PM)

Film Starts: 7:30 PM. Plss arrive early – no ads, just vibes!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dj Nairaa.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Boxpark Wembley

18 Olympic Way, Wembley Park, Wembley HA9 0NU, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

