Top track

Don't Ring Me Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Protex

Bloom
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMezzago
€12.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Don't Ring Me Up
Got a code?

About

Formatisi a Belfast nel 1978, i Protex furono fra i pionieri del movimento punk in Irlanda del Nord, assieme a Stiff Little Fingers e Undertones. Fra il 1978 e il 1980 i Protex incisero alcuni singoli per la Polydor e la Good Vibrations, etichetta discogra...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

Protex

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.