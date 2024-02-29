Top track

The Boiler

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rhoda Dakar

The Fox & Firkin
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Boiler
Got a code?

About

We proudly present an unforgettable night with the incomparable Rhoda Dakar! Join us for a ska-infused experience that transcends time, featuring the iconic voice that has defined the genre.

Vocalist Rhoda Dakar is a figure of importance on the British sk...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rhoda Dakar

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.