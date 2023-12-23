Top track

Bailey Ibbs - Caelid

Club Inferno, 3.10am, Urban Utopia @ Super Club

Super Club
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMilano
About

La musica è frequenza che viene dallo spirito.

Club Inferno, Urban Utopia e 3.10 si uniscono per un ultimo party prima della pausa natalizia. Un viaggio elettronico tra Garage, Hard House e Techno.

A suonare: Resa per Urban Utopia, Roberto Cal*...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Clubber Agency
Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:59 pm

