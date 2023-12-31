Top track

YellowStraps - Slowdown (girl what's up)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NYE Masquerade Ball

Looking Glass Cocktail Club
Sun, 31 Dec, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

YellowStraps - Slowdown (girl what's up)
Got a code?

About

Esteemed ladies and gentlemen of discerning taste, you are cordially invited to partake in a grand mystery spectacle at the annual Masquerade Ball here at your favourite party place, on NYE 2023/2024. The opulent affair shall unfold beneath the chandeliers...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Looking Glass Cocktail Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Looking Glass Cocktail Club

49 Hackney Rd, London, London Borough of Hackney E2 7NX, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.