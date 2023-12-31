DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Esteemed ladies and gentlemen of discerning taste, you are cordially invited to partake in a grand mystery spectacle at the annual Masquerade Ball here at your favourite party place, on NYE 2023/2024. The opulent affair shall unfold beneath the chandeliers...
