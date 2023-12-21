Top track

96 Degreez

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BANDA NOVA#3 PATRICE - LABELLE - GEORGETTE

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

96 Degreez
Got a code?

About

Après deux émissions folles au Badaboum, où vous avez pu assister aux performances du Flavia Coelho Soundystem, de Yuksek, de Martha Da’ro, de Lazy Flow, de Gystere ou de Pearl & The Oysters, Radio Nova déplace ses bonnes vibes et sa bande d’acharnés de la...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Georgette, Patrice, Labelle

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.