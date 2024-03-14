DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MI AMI CLUB TOUR / MILANO

Magazzini Generali.
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MI AMI CLUB TOUR 2024 | Milano
presented by Dr. Martens

Thru Collected (live)

Magazzini Generali, 14.3.2024

EARLY BIRD TICKETS (disponibilità limitata) IN VENDITA ORA

__

Il Thru Collected - collettivo napoletano definito "futuro dell'underground" -...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Better Days.

Lineup

Thru Collected

Magazzini Generali.

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

