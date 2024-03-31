DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Seven Teller ~ The Royal Flush Residency at the 8x10 w/ Schwa

The 8x10
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$15.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Experiencing Seven Teller is like taking a road trip with your dearest friends on a mystic highway. You never know what lies ahead, and anything can happen. You may wander, but in the end you will find magic that you’ve set out for.

Seven Teller is a shin...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The 8x10.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.