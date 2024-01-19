Top track

La Pépinière • D'amour et d'eau fraîche

Le Mazette
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
PartyParis
From €9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Escalating
About

L’amour, la joie, les frissons d’excitation des premiers mètres, les conversations qui se perdent dans les reflets de la nuit, les rires qui s’accordent avec le groove des basses, l’euphorie des instants avec celleux qu’on aime et les rencontres de celleux...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Jeff The Fool, Malouane, LORYN and 1 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

