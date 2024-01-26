Top track

Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

SWIFTIES (A Night Of Taylor Swift In London)

Big Chill House
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Attention all Swifties and lovers of pop perfection!

Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with love, music, memories, and the enchanting world of Taylor Swift. Swifties, unite!

Immerse yourself in the world of one of the biggest pop sensations of...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required).
Presented by The Legends Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Big Chill House

257-259 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL
Doors open10:00 pm
400 capacity

