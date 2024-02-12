Top track

The Bright White Nothing at the End of the Tunnel

Thantifaxath, Knoll

Alchemy
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
$20.77

About

Thantifaxath is a Canadian metal band based in Toronto.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Intrinsic Events and Alchemy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thantifaxath

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

