Pigeon Presents: Pigeon Dog, Francis Wolfe, The Tall Poppy

The George Tavern
Sat, 30 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Pigeon Dog, Francis Wolfe and The Tall Poppy present to you a night of grungey fuzzy sounds, swirling melodies and high energy.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The George Tavern
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Francis Wolfe

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

