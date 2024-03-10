Top track

Psychic Attack

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NALA & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 10 Mar, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Psychic Attack
Got a code?

About

Coming off a sold-out performance with Catz N' Dogz in The Room, chart-topping DJ & Producer NALA debuts The Roof on March 10!

Nala is dominating the stages across the states performing at major festivals such as EDC Las Vegas and Life Is Beautiful. She's...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nala

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.