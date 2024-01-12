Top track

Joe Da Zin

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

[Vendredi] Pisica x Le Mazette : Winter Weekender

Le Mazette
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Joe Da Zin
Got a code?

About

Après avoir dignement fêté les 1 an de notre collaboration avec le bateau, on est de retour au Mazette les 12 et 13 Janvier 2024 pour un mini festival le temps d'un Week End 😻

Au programme, 6 scènes sur deux jours dans 6 styles différents, près de 24h de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

4
FABE, Ilyes, Max Delta and 4 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.