DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après avoir dignement fêté les 1 an de notre collaboration avec le bateau, on est de retour au Mazette les 12 et 13 Janvier 2024 pour un mini festival le temps d'un Week End 😻
Au programme, 6 scènes sur deux jours dans 6 styles différents, près de 24h de...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.