Cappo: Canon LP Launch Party

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cappo “CANON” – Live + Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham is proud to present local legend Cappo for a one-off live performance and album signing. This unique event celebrates the long-awaited release of his new album “Canon" (Cappo’s first full-length releas...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Cappo

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

