DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Home Alone Paint Night

Deep Cuts
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
ArtMedford
Selling fast
$35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Celebrate the holidays by creating your very own painting of Kevin, Marv, and Harry!

Each participant will be provided with an 8x10 sketch on 100% cotton watercolor paper. You will then be guided step-by-step on how to line the design with a brush pen and...

This is an all ages event
Presented by DEEP CUTS.

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.