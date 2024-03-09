DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Search Party presents Club Zer0 with Sim0ne

Patterns
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Search Party is proud to present on her Brighton leg of her club zer0 tour. The electric and magnetic sim0ne.

Line-up -sim0ne

Lebby

HARLOW

more TBC

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

sim0ne

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

