Silent Disco Xmas Edition Legnano

Maniero di San Martino
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLegnano
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🎄 Vivi il Natale in modo unico con Silent Disco -La grande festa silenziosa 🎉

Quest'anno, immergiti nell'atmosfera magica delle festività in un modo totalmente nuovo: la Silent Disco di Natale! Un'esperienza straordinaria che trasformerà la tua festa in...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Le Officine (Woodoo Festival).
Venue

Maniero di San Martino

Via 29 Maggio 207, 20025 Legnano Milan, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

