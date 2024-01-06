DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AltRock Circus - AFTRSX + The Foolz live

Bachelite cLab
Sat, 6 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €3.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AFTRSX? è un trio alternative rock nato all’inizio del 2022 nell’hinterland milanese.

Il legame che si viene a creare all'interno del trio pone le fondamenta di questo progetto, un rapporto fraterno, palpabile all'interno della loro musica e che li accom...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
60 capacity

