VIVA Reggaeton - Old School vs New School.

Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🌟 Join us for a Reggaeton Old School vs. New School 🌟

🔥 Get ready to move to the hottest beats as we bring together the best of Reggaeton from the classics to the freshest hits in a night that promises non-stop dancing, infectious rhythms, and unforget...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HVYWGHT LDN
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Lightbox

6A S Lambeth Pl, London SW8 1SP
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

