Old Skool Rnb Bingo Special

POP Brixton
Sat, 17 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.47

About

🎉 WHERE THE PARTY AT?!!! 🎉

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of RnB-inspired fun and games with our unique twist on classic bingo! 🎵

Slow it down and groove to the hottest beats as we celebrate all things RnB in the most inspired event of the sea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Old Skool Rnb Bingo
Venue

POP Brixton

Brixton Station Rd, Brixton, London SW9 8PQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

