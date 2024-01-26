DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pierce The Veil vs A Day To Remember

Empire Control Room & Garage
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Heavy emo night is back - ARE YOU READY?!

Open up the pit and prepare for the breakdowns, the hits, the deep cuts, and the throwbacks from A Day To Remember AND Pierce the Veil discographies plus so many scene favorites.

Grab your old Hot Topic t-shirts...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Texas Emo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Empire Control Room & Garage

606 East 7th Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

